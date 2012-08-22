Maurice Jones-Drew should take Shad Khan, Jaguars seriously

So how does this end? Well, Jones-Drew can continue to play these games, taking the chance that he'll miss one valuable year out of the two remaining on his current contract. Sources said at least one team has reached out to the Jaguars, expressing interest in a possible trade. Jones-Drew can hold out, hoping some team is willing to give up something like a second-round pick and an additional fifth-rounder -- what the St. Louis Rams gave the Indianapolis Colts for Marshall Faulk in 1999. It seems reasonable that the Jaguars would listen then.