Maurice Carthon's son to join Rams' personnel department

Ran Carthon will be named the St. Louis Rams' pro director of personnel, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
Carthon, son of former Giants running back Maurice Carthon, had worked as a scout for the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons' front office has seen some shakeups since Snead's departure, including the internal promotions of Dave Caldwell to the position of director of player personnel and DeJuan Polk to the position of director of pro scouting. Former Indianapolis Colts executive Chris Polian joined the Falcons' personnel department last month.