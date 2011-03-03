Matthews will show at Oregon pro day despite hurt shoulder

Oregon linebacker Casey Matthews won't need surgery on his injured left shoulder and will participate in his school's pro day, his agent, David Dunn, said Thursday.
Matthews injured his shoulder while participating in the bench-press test Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and couldn't compete in field drills the next day. Matthews said his shoulder subluxed while he attempted his 14th bench-press rep and he couldn't finish. He called it "a freak accident."
Matthews plans to participate in every drill except bench press at Oregon's March 10 pro day.
Matthews, who forced a key fumble by Auburn quarterback Cam Newton in Oregon's BCS national championship loss two months ago, is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.