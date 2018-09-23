Around the NFL

Matthews: NFL 'getting soft' with roughing penalties

Published: Sep 23, 2018 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

For the second consecutive week, Clay Matthews was called for a controversial roughing the passer penalty.

The Green Bay Packers linebacker was flagged for a personal foul after sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith late in the third quarter of Green Bay's 31-17 loss.

On second-and-7, Matthews blitzed Smith from the right side and reached the quarterback in less than three seconds, driving him to the turf for an apparent 11-yard loss. But referee Craig Wrolstad deemed the hit illegal and penalized the Packers 15 yards. The drive eventually ended in a punt.

"I had judged that the defender landed on the quarterback when he was tackling him with most or all of his body weight and that's not allowed. If you do that, it's roughing the passer," Wrolstad told the pool reporter after the game. "So that was basically my key, that he landed on him with most or all of his body weight and that was my ruling, roughing the passer.

"But if you've got a shoulder into him and then landed on him with most of his body weight off him or released him when he went down, then he would have been OK. But in my judgement, I ruled that he landed on him with most or all of his body weight there."

Safe to say, Matthews did not agree with the call.

"You see as soon as I hit the ground, you see me try to pull my hands up. Obviously when you're tackling a guy from the front, you're gonna land on him," Matthews told reporters. "I understand the spirit of the rule, I said it weeks prior. But when you have a hit like that, that's a football play. I even went up to Alex Smith after the game, asked him, 'What do you think? What can I do differently? Because that's a football play.'

"Of course, like I said last week, NFL's gonna come back, say I put my body on him, but that's a football play. I hit him from the front, got my head across, wrapped up. I've never heard of anybody tackling somebody without any hands. When he gives himself up as soon as you hit him, your body weight's going to go on him. I think we're looking for the hits that took Aaron [Rodgers] out last year, that little extra. If I wanted to hurt him, I could have. I could've put some extra on him. That's football."

As Matthews predicted, the league backed up the crew's ruling soon after.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was irate on the sidelines after the call, berating line judge Carl Johnson and field judge Jeff Lamberth.

"In Clay's particular case, I thought Clay did exactly what he was supposed to do there," McCarthy told reporters after the game. "So how it's being officiated, those are questions for other people. He hit him with his shoulder. He's coming full speed off of the block. He braced himself. I was fine with what Clay did."

Matthews and the Packers are used to this kind of treatment. Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Matthews was called for a similar roughing the passer penalty late in the fourth quarter after he drove Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to the ground on what was supposed to be the game-sealing interception. The flag extended the drive, which ended in a game-tying touchdown pass from Cousins to Stefon Diggs.

The NFL announced last Monday that it would use Matthews' controversial roughing the passer penalty from Week 2 in a teaching video it distributes to clubs to emphasize that the "scoop-and-pull" tactic Matthews used when he hit Cousins is a foul.

"Unfortunately, this league is going in a direction I think a lot of people don't like. I think they're getting soft. The only thing hard about this league is the fines that they levy down on guys like me who play the games hard," Matthews summed up. "I don't know. I mean, I'm just going to keep playing hard.

"Maybe now, pass rushers, guys getting after the quarterback, you just have to attack the ball, which is -- I've been playing this game for over 20 years -- that's how you tackle. So we'll see. Something's got to change because the league's not."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Vince Biegel, a former Dolphins starting LB, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, while a host of other squads inked players off of rookie minicamp tryouts.

news

Joe Judge, Matt Patricia taking on new duties as Patriots remain without official offensive play-caller

The Patriots have some familiar faces on their coaching staff with new duties. Assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia spoke to reporters about their roles on the staff, but remained coy on what their jobs were.

news

Dolphins signing three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram to one-year, $5M deal

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with pass rusher Melvin Ingram on a one-year, $5 million contract. The addition of Ingram continues Miami's offseason effort to bolster its depth on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL officials to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week

NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas this week. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct and is currently under NFL investigation and subject to a league-issued ban.

news

Packers agree to terms with CB Jaire Alexander on four-year, $84M extension

The Green Bay Packers are finalizing a four-year, $84 million extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The deal keeps Alexander in Green Bay through 2026.

news

Saints' Dennis Allen believes Drew Brees tweet was 'made in jest,' doesn't anticipate QB returning to NFL

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees tweeted over the weekend that he "may play football again," but Saints head coach Dennis Allen isn't planning for Brees to return to the NFL.

news

Jarvis Landry ecstatic to return home with Saints: 'It's full circle'

Each step of Jarvis Landry's career brought him more success -- and took him farther away from home. His next move brings him as close as possible to it. Landry's one-year deal with the Saints returns him to the New Orleans area, where he first appeared on the national radar as a star wide receiver at Lutcher High School, then thrived alongside pal Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU before moving onto the NFL.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay: 'I really want Odell (Beckham Jr.) back on our team'

While there has been no news so far on the future of Odell Beckham, Rams coach Sean McVay has gone on record saying that he wants the free-agent to stay in Los Angeles, though the negotiations between the wide receiver and his most recent team are still ongoing.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp Friday with a new head coach, Doug Pederson, for the second straight year. One of Pederson's first orders of business is "gaining the trust back" after Jacksonville's tumultuous 2021 season.

news

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ready to put the 'rah-rah' of draft talk behind him and get to work

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited to get the work in at the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp after "all that talk" that comes with the pre-draft process, and he knows it will take a group effort to get the team back to winning.

news

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

As cornerback Christian Matthew entered the Arizona Cardinals' facility for the first time during rookie minicamp Friday, he took some time to think back on the path he took to get to this point, and the decision he almost made to leave football behind.

news

Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, won his pro boxing debut on Saturday night via knockout.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW