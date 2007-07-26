Matthews competed in more NFL games than anyone else

The Oilers suffered through some dismal seasons early in Matthews' career that included back-to-back 2-14 records during his first two NFL seasons. The team steadily improved with Matthews helping solidify the offense and the Oilers reached the playoffs by 1987. It marked the first of seven straight postseason trips for Matthews and the Oilers. Two more playoff seasons came after the team relocated to Tennessee. In 1999, the Titans were crowned AFC champions and advanced to Super Bowl XXXIV where they narrowly lost to the St. Louis Rams. As the team's fortunes improved, the accolades came in great numbers for Matthews. Beginning in 1988 and continuing through his final year, he was selected to the Pro Bowl each and every season. His 14 consecutive Pro Bowls (9 at guard, 5 at center) tied Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen for the most ever.