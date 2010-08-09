Matthews among injured Packers after Saturday's scrimmage

Notes: Also out of practice with injuries suffered in Saturday's scrimmage were rookie TE Andrew Quarless (hamstring), CB Josh Bell (foot) and undrafted LB Alex Joseph (quadriceps). ... McCarthy announced after practice Monday that Bryan Bulaga, the team's first-round draft pick this year, will compete for the starting job at left guard. Bulaga had been working behind veteran left tackle Chad Clifton. "It's a testament to Bryan," McCarthy said. "He's talented, he's tough, he's doing things the right way." Bulaga split first-team reps with incumbent left guard Daryn Colledge in Monday's practice. ... McCarthy said safety Atari Bigby is expected to miss about four weeks after undergoing surgery on his troublesome left ankle Friday in North Carolina. Bigby is a returning starter, but his absence since the start of camp has allowed rookie Morgan Burnett to take all the first-team reps.