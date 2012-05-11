Matthew Stafford visits White House, Pentagon for education

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was at the White House and the Pentagon on Thursday to promote a computer game that helps teach financial literacy to young people, the Detroit Free Press reported.
"Financial Football", a partnership between the NFL and Visa, will be distributed to schools across the country to help students understand the intricacies of things like compound interest, credit and retirement funds.
Stafford demonstrated the game on a team of high school students matched against another team of youngsters led by Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher.
The former No. 1-overall pick, who passed for more than 5,000 yards for the Lions last season, said he was happy with the team's recent draft.
"Any time we bring guys to the offensive side of the ball it's exciting for me as a quarterback," Stafford said, referring to former Iowa offensive tackle Riley Reiff -- Detroit's first-round pick -- and former Oklahoma wide receiver Ryan Broyles (second round).
"I'm excited to have all those guys, really," he added. "And we picked up some undrafted free agents that I feel are really going to help us."