Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Cam Ward are struggling: Can three high-profile QBs get right?

WHAT'S THE PROBLEM?

After torching the league in 2025 with an NFL-best 4,707 passing yards, a 46:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 109.2 passer rating on the way to claiming his first MVP award in his 17th season, Stafford was expected to keep the good times rolling with a Hollywood dream team around him. Los Angeles came into this season as a prohibitive Super Bowl favorite, with this year's Lombardi Trophy game taking place in the Rams' home of SoFi Stadium.

However, things haven't gone according to plan, to say the least. The Rams have stumbled out of the gate to a 2-4 record with a sputtering offense that looks nothing like the high-powered unit that led the league in scoring one year ago.

Part of Stafford's woes can be attributed to the constant pressure and harassment he faces in the pocket. The seasoned veteran looks uncomfortable amid the storm, leading to errant throws and poor decisions. These miscues are uncommon for a supreme passer and playmaker who routinely throws darts into tight windows. Against the blitz, Stafford has completed 42 of 68 passes (61.8%) for 566 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Meanwhile, he has connected on 122 of 181 passes (67.4%) for 1,228 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions from a clean pocket.

The All-22 film is even more illuminating than the stats; Stafford has wilted under the weekly barrage of pressure. Teams are turning up the heat with a mix of blitzes that keep the veteran from getting into a groove by stacking intermediate-range completions. The reigning MVP has looked out of sorts and jittery with defenders nearby, leading to more errant throws and poor decisions than we are used to seeing from him.

With his receivers also failing to gain consistent separation from sticky coverage, Stafford has been forced to choose between tight-window throws and checkdowns to keep the offense on schedule. In the Rams' stunning loss to the Cardinals last Sunday, the three-time Pro Bowler completed 25 of 33 passes for 222 yards and two scores. According to Next Gen Stats, he posted a meager mark in air yards per attempt of 4.8 -- his lowest average of the season -- throwing 21.2% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage. This small-ball approach has not treated Stafford and the reeling Rams well.

IS IT FIXABLE?

To get Stafford back on track, the Rams need to return to basics on offense. Instead of putting the burden on No. 9 to carry the offense as a passer, the team should re-establish Kyren Williams and Blake Corum as workhorse rushers who can find creases and cracks between the tackles or outrun defenders to the corner.

That said, the Rams also should consider scaling back their play-action package, since teams blitz them relentlessly whenever Stafford aligns under center. Although the Rams have successfully married the running game and passing attack throughout Sean McVay's tenure, they should incorporate more shotgun to allow Stafford to deliver quick-rhythm throws, offsetting the pressure with hot routes and sight adjustments.

As opponents opt to attack Stafford with exotic pressures to blow up the Rams' pass-protection schemes, McVay must counter with screens and "now" passes to playmakers who can turn short receptions into big gains and punish defensive coordinators for risky strategies. With Davante Adams injured, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell should get more opportunities as catch-and-run specialists on the perimeter. By shifting to a faster attack that removes some of the "bigs" on the field in favor of speedsters with the shiftiness to make defenders miss in space, the Rams can counteract the aggressive tactics opponents use to disrupt Stafford's rhythm. Moreover, they can help the field general get back on track as a premier pocket passer.