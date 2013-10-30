Matthew Stafford's surprise caps dramatic Detroit Lions victory

The aftermath: The score gave the Cowboys a 10-point lead -- at 20-10 -- early in the fourth quarter. For Williams, it was his fourth consecutive game with a touchdown catch, which tied a Dallas team record. It was the first of two times the Cowboys would hold a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. After the Lions got to within 20-17 on 1-yard touchdown run by Joique Bell, the Cowboys responded with a 50-yard touchdown play by Bryant. It marked the third time this season that Bryant had two or more touchdowns in a game. This score gave the Cowboys a 27-17 lead with just under seven minutes left to play.