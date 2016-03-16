Matthew Stafford must step up after Calvin Johnson's retirement

There's no question that Stafford's confidence in his arm -- which already was sky-high -- went to a different level when Johnson was his target. If they kept records for how often a quarterback attempted a nearly impossible throw to a receiver, then Stafford would've led the league every year in his desire to connect with Johnson. In fact, one of the comments Stafford gave the Lions' website said all you need to know about his faith in Megatron: "I will always remember when [Johnson] broke Jerry Rice's single-season receiving record [1,964 yards in 2012] and all of the big plays he made, thinking, Did he really just come down with that one?"