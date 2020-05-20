Matthew Stafford feels Lions' O can improve in OC's second year

"We want to be a great offense and the first step to it is making sure everyone is on the same page pulling in the same direction," Stafford said, via the team's official website. "I think we've got that. Hopefully we can continue to grow and get better in year two."

The Lions return all their starting weapons in Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and tight end T.J. Hockenson. The addition of rookie D'Andre Swift to a backfield with Kerryon Johnson should also provide more pass-catching ability for Stafford.

Last offseason, Stafford was learning a new offense while focusing on his family, with his wife Kelly recovering from brain surgery. That experience should help the veteran quarterback in an offseason where the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to wipe out much of the spring and summer activity.

"It doesn't hurt to be in a second year of an offense and not try to learn something new and try to be a rookie quarterback or second-year guy coming in," Stafford said. "Definitely, I feel like it's a positive for us as a team and for myself. When I get out there and throw with those guys, when I get chances to work with them I feel like I can teach them as good as our coaches can on what we're looking for and what they need to do. That's an advantage for us. Now let's just hope that shows up on Sundays."