Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 05:49 AM

Matthew Stafford feels Lions' O can improve in OC's second year

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pick seemingly any quarterback passing metric from 2019, and it will show Matthew Stafford was on a tear before a back injury wiped out the final eight games of his campaign.

Raw stats? Stafford was good, ranking second in TD passes (19), fourth in passing yards (2,499) and fifth in passer rating (106.0) through the first half of the season. Prefer something a little deeper? The Lions QB excelled in other analytics as well. Football Outsiders ranked Stafford ninth in DYAR (Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement) and fourth in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). Pro Football Focus had him as their seventh overall graded QB. ESPN's total QBR placed the Detroit veteran sixth at 69.6.

It doesn't take a stat geek to know that Stafford was enjoying his best season in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's system. The eye test alone showed the 32-year-old quarterback was in the midst of a renaissance as a big-play baller, despite Detroit suffering some brutal early-season losses.

Now healthy, Stafford hopes to pick up where he left off last year.

"We want to be a great offense and the first step to it is making sure everyone is on the same page pulling in the same direction," Stafford said, via the team's official website. "I think we've got that. Hopefully we can continue to grow and get better in year two."

The Lions return all their starting weapons in Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and tight end T.J. Hockenson. The addition of rookie D'Andre Swift to a backfield with Kerryon Johnson should also provide more pass-catching ability for Stafford.

Last offseason, Stafford was learning a new offense while focusing on his family, with his wife Kelly recovering from brain surgery. That experience should help the veteran quarterback in an offseason where the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to wipe out much of the spring and summer activity.

"It doesn't hurt to be in a second year of an offense and not try to learn something new and try to be a rookie quarterback or second-year guy coming in," Stafford said. "Definitely, I feel like it's a positive for us as a team and for myself. When I get out there and throw with those guys, when I get chances to work with them I feel like I can teach them as good as our coaches can on what we're looking for and what they need to do. That's an advantage for us. Now let's just hope that shows up on Sundays."

Detroit might not own the same roster depth as other NFC contenders, but if Stafford stays healthy, the Lions could be a sneaky candidate to disrupt the chalk predictions in the conference.

Related Content

Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (11) runs during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
news

Gandy-Golden cleared after testing positive for COVID-19

The Redskins WR tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was forced to self-quarantine while dealing with symptoms, which were mild, the receiver said in a statement.
NFL teams begin process of reopening club facilities
news

NFL teams begin process of reopening club facilities

The Cowboys, Falcons, Steelers, Colts, Texans and Cardinals all partially reopened their facilities Tuesday -- the first day teams were permitted to open -- and the Bengals followed suit Wednesday.
New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) chases the action during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Patrick Chung, Patriots strike two-year contract extension 

Veteran Patriots safety Patrick Chung will be sticking around in New England for a few more years. Chung agreed to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.
Ryan Switzer: Ben Roethlisberger 'let it rip' in throwing session 
news

Ryan Switzer: Ben Roethlisberger 'let it rip' in throwing session 

The Steelers WR, who along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner worked out with Roethlisberger, told The Athletic that the QB is back to zipping the pigskin around the park. 
Eagles' Miles Sanders 'absolutely' ready for bigger workload
news

Eagles' Miles Sanders 'absolutely' ready for bigger workload

While the offseason consternation in Philadelphia centered around WRs, few worries were placed on the running back position, where Miles Sanders has little challenge for the lead role entering 2020. 
Melvin Gordon: Chargers' offense didn't play to my strengths
news

Melvin Gordon: Chargers' offense didn't play to my strengths

Newly acquired Broncos RB Melvin Gordon explains why the offense in Denver is better for his skill set and how it was at odds when playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Fitzpatrick was one of the better quarterbacks in the second half of last season (no, seriously he was), but the addition of Tua Tagovailoa means he's very likely to end up on the sidelines sooner rather than later. He's now a less attractive re-draft pick.
news

Fitzpatrick 'excited' Dolphins took Tagovailoa, but still wants to play

After an impressive first season with the Dolphins in 2019, Ryan Fitzpatrick is happy to see Tua Tagovailoa on the team, but he very much still wants to be out there. 
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media following the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

'Big day' as Jerry Jones leads reopening of Cowboys offices

Like several other NFL clubs, the Dallas Cowboys reopened their offices on Tuesday with owner Jerry Jones back at his office.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) rests during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Pa. governor not pleased with Ben Roethlisberger's barbershop trip

Roethlisberger's new look required a trip to an Allegheny County barbershop, an establishment which is not yet permitted to be open in some Pennsylvania counties.
NFL announces new policies designed to increase diversity
news

NFL announces new policies designed to increase diversity

The NFL announced Tuesday new policies designed to increase employment opportunities and advancement for minorities and women throughout the league.
NFL owners table resolution to incentivize minority hires
news

NFL owners table resolution to incentivize minority hires

NFL owners tabled the resolution that would give teams enhanced draft stock for hiring minority candidates as head coaches or primary football executives (i.e. general managers).
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL