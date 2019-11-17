Around the NFL

Matthew Stafford (back) could miss up to six weeks

Published: Nov 17, 2019 at 03:21 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Having notably started 136 straight games, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second straight contest on Sunday -- due to tiny, non-displaced fractures in the upper thoracic spine -- and could miss up to a month and a half, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on GameDay Morning.

Stafford is hopeful, however, of beating that timeline.

The plan going forward, Rapoport added, is to have another scan later this week to determine Stafford's status going forward. It's a process that will be repeated until Stafford gains clearance.

At this point, there is no firm timeline as it's as simple as how the bones will heal.

There is a chance, though a slim one, that it could be in time for Week 12, but it could just as likely be all the way until Week 17.

Nonetheless, there is reason for optimism that's already been provided as Stafford practiced ahead of missing Week 10 and he was given every chance to prove he could play before he was ultimately ruled out.

Stafford's injury comes amid one of his best seasons. The 31-year-old has thrown for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns to just five interceptions in eight games with a career-high 106.0 passer rating.

In Stafford's absence, Jeff Driskel has taken over the starting quarterback reins and is set to start Sunday against the Cowboys and until Stafford's return -- whenever that ends up being.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Panthers placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings list WR Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for 'MNF' game vs. Bears

Monday night's inner-division matchup against the Bears could mark the return of a key offensive weapon for the Vikings.
news

Washington registers zero new positive COVID tests, activate four players from reserve list

After a tumultuous week involving multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its players, the Washington Football Team is slowly turning the corner.
news

Giants sign LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad ahead of Cowboys matchup

Ex-Cowboys linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ signed with the New York Giants on Friday, lending this Sunday's Cowboys-Giants game an element of revenge within the rivalry. 
news

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts 'flexible response' in memo to NFL teams

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the NFL's shift in protocol and decision-making when it comes to scheduling games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
news

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has resulted in the postponement of three Week 15 matchups. Raiders-Browns has been moved to Monday, while Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams are scheduled for Tuesday.
news

Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday. Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'has a chance' to play vs. Packers

Will Lamar Jackson (ankle) be able to play Sunday in a crucial game vs. the Packers? HC John Harbaugh says the Ravens star QB "has a chance" to suit up.
news

Saints HC Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Bucs

New Orleans will be without its head coach for Sunday's clash with the Bucs.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

The Dolphins are set to add some sorely needed RB depth back to the lineup ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Jets. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) out for rest of season after undergoing surgery

Detroit's trustiest target is done for 2021. T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery on his hand Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
news

Sean McDermott: QB Josh Allen (foot) 'should be ready to go' for Bills-Panthers matchup

After battling multiple foot injuries throughout the week, Bills QB Josh Allen is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW