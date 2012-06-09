Matt Schaub 'ready to go' for return to Houston Texans

Matt Schaub is still waiting to make his return to the field, but the Houston Texans quarterback insists he'll be back to his old form once he does.
Wyche: Back in style
In a QB era, Steve Wyche identifies five running backs who could carry their respective teams to the playoffs in 2012. More ...
Schaub is expected to miss next week's minicamp as he continues to recover from a Lisfranc injury that ended his season in Week 10. Wide receiver Andre Johnson, who had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in early May, is also slated to sit out.
"We know what Matt's capable of, and we're expecting big things from him," Kubiak said. "He'll work as hard as anybody. He and Andre are going to have to stay at it."