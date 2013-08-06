Matt Schaub must rise in all-or-nothing year for Houston Texans

"It was," Schaub confirmed last week. "To me, personally, after dealing with what I dealt with the year before, with my foot injury and coming back and fighting all the way back to that moment. How disappointing the last month had been. Winning the division, but falling short of the ultimate regular-season goal of getting a 1 seed. To go out there and win that game and have that play and to be put in that position to get the ball to Garrett to where we seal the deal. He made the play and took a pretty good hit for it, but it was a good moment. I guess that's what that expressed when the camera caught that, but I don't want to make too big a deal of it, because that was only one step in the climb towards a championship. But that was a big deal for me."