Matt Schaub: 'I've got a lot more football left in me'

The Baltimore Ravens believe the addition of Matt Schaub gives them a bona fide insurance policy behind starter Joe Flacco.
"The bottom line is Matt is a very good fit for the Ravens," coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday, one day after the 33-year-old passer inked his one-year contract with Baltimore worth $3 million.
"I just feel like we're going to have one of the best (quarterback) rooms in all of football," Schaub said of his pairing with Flacco.
That's up for a healthy debate.
Schaub has operated as an on-field disaster since midway through the 2012 campaign, showing limited arm strength and a penchant for errant decision-making. He was picked off twice in 10 throws last season while taking three sacks. His hyper-ghastly 2013 season saw Schaub rip off a pick-six in an NFL-record four straight games. His confidence crumbled.
"I had a rough year. I learned from it. I've got a lot more football left in me," said Schaub, per The Baltimore Sun, before noting that his once banged-up elbow is "fine" and wasn't a factor in 2014. "I know what I can do as a player. I know what I'm capable of. It's just a matter of finding the right opportunity."
Schaub will benefit from working with new Ravens play-caller Marc Trestman, but Baltimore is playing with fire if Flacco -- who has never missed an NFL start -- is sidelined for more than a couple snaps.
It's not an easy offseason to find veteran backup help, but the normally resourceful Ravens could have done better here.
