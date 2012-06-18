Matt Schaub has best Super Bowl shot among QBs without title

Flacco has led the Ravens to the playoffs in each of his first four NFL seasons. Last year, he had his team in position to advance to the Super Bowl before Lee Evans dropped a go-ahead touchdown late in the AFC Championship Game. Flacco's completion percentage took a dip in 2011, but he passed for more than 3,600 yards for the third straight season. He has plenty of young talent around him on the offensive side of the ball: Ray Rice is a premier running back, Torrey Smith has quickly established himself as one of the NFL's most explosive receivers, and I really like the young tight end combination of Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson. The defense will always be solid, but the injury to Terrell Suggs was a devastating blow. The Ravens don't have anyone on their roster capable of duplicating his sack production.