Matt Ryan vs. Joe Flacco: Which fifth-year QB reigns supreme?

Flacco's leadership role is overshadowed by the presence of the Ravens' veteran defensive core of Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs. However, he has started to assert himself over the past few seasons and the offense has responded favorably to his leadership style. From offering up suggestions to play calls to tutoring the Ravens' young receivers, Flacco has taken on the responsibilities expected from a franchise QB. More importantly, he has consistently guided the Ravens to wins since stepping onto the field as a rookie starter. He sports a 44-22 regular-season record and has led the team into the playoffs in each of his four seasons. In the postseason, he has guided the Ravens to a pair of AFC Championship Game appearances while compiling a 5-4 record in nine starts, including eight on the road. Although his numbers are not very impressive on the playoff stage, he has secured wins under pressure.