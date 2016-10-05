Matt Ryan, Tom Brady offer fantasy brain-teaser

Marcas Grant: This was a common question in my mentions this week and understandably so. Matt Ryan has been the best quarterback in fantasy football through the first four weeks of the season. But he has a frightening matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos. Tom Brady is Tom Brady and has a cherry matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If Ryan has shown anything in the first month, it's that he has a pretty high ceiling but this week he also has pretty low floor against a defense that has yet to allow a 200-yard passing game this season. Conversely, Brady's ceiling could be limited if the Patriots jump out to a sizable lead (as expected) and turn the game over to LeGarrette Blount to close it out. However his floor isn't nearly a low this week which makes him an overall safer play. And don't worry, we promise not to tell Matt Ryan if you don't start him.