Around the NFL

Matt Ryan thankful Falcons bolstered O-line in draft

Published: May 01, 2019 at 01:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The draft grades for the Atlanta Falcons might not look great from a fans' or media perspective, but if you stand in Matt Ryan's shoes for a few plays, you might give it an A+.

The Falcons went into the offseason targeting an offensive line upgrade and went full-throttle fixing the positions. The team signed two guards in free agency -- James Carpenter and Jamon Brown. More importantly, they used two first-round picks on offensive linemen: Chris Lindstrom, a guard from Boston College with the 14th selection, and traded up to the 31st overall pick to snag Kaleb McGary, a right tackle from Washington.

It was more of a meat-and-potatoes than hot sauce draft for Atlanta. Matt Ryan appreciates the team's efforts to keep him upright.

"He texted me, and actually, he just said, 'Thanks, I appreciate that a lot, wow,'" GM Thomas Dimitroff said of Ryan's response to the picks, via ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

Protecting their $150 million investment was a no-brainer. Ryan was sacked 42 times last season, second-most in his career, and was pressured many more times.

"Make no mistake about it: We knew what we needed to do this offseason and that was to continue to fortify that line and make sure that we were protecting Matt," Dimitroff said. "And we weren't going to run into what we ran into last year."

If Lindstrom and McGary win starting jobs, the Falcons would boast a starting five all selected in the first round, joining left tackle Jake Matthews, center Alex Mack, and guard Carpenter.

Stocking up on offensive lineman isn't sexy and rarely generates headlines, but keeping Ryan clean will go a long way towards the Falcons bouncing back in 2019. Atlanta finally has some depth along the O-line to withstand potential injuries this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield releases statement: 'I have no clue what happens next'

Amid reports that Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday to discuss a potential trade, Browns QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ released a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding his uncertainty with the franchise.
news

Giants expected to sign former Texans QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are expected to sign former Texans, Chargers, Browns and Bills QB Tyrod Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots trading guard Shaq Mason to Buccaneers for fifth-round draft pick

The Bucs are acquiring guard ﻿Shaq Mason﻿ from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Von Miller to Cowboys? Dallas doing due diligence on star free-agent pass rusher

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that there is very strong interest on Von Miller's part in signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Buccaneers expected to sign ex-Falcons WR Russell Gage

The Buccaneers are expected to sign former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo to five-year, $24.25 million extension

One of the NFL's most accurate kickers in 2021 is being rewarded accordingly. The Falcons are re-signing ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ to a five-year, $24.25 million deal, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams signing with Ravens on five-year, $70M deal

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams is signing a massive five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Randy Gregory expected to sign with Broncos after nearly agreeing to deal with Cowboys

Free-agent pass rusher Randy Gregory is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos after nearly agreeing to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Browns releasing center, NFLPA president JC Tretter

Cleveland is releasing center JC Tretter, who is also the NFLPA president, after trying unsuccessfully to trade him in recent days.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 seasons with Rams, Bengals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has announced his retirement following 16 seasons. 
news

Steelers signing former Bears OL James Daniels to three-year, $26.5M deal

Pittsburgh is signing offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 15

Connor Williams is taking his talents to South Beach. The Dolphins are signing the former Cowboys guard to a two-year, $14 million deal with $7.5 million fully guaranteed, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW