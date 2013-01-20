Matt Ryan separates left shoulder, but surgery unlikely

Published: Jan 20, 2013 at 01:27 PM

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan suffered a separated left shoulder during Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a source informed of the injury said.

Ryan was hit on his non-throwing shoulder during the Falcons' second-to-last drive of the game. The source told Darlington it is unknown if Ryan will need surgery, although that isn't likely. It's believed that Ryan would have been able to play in the Super Bowl in two weeks, had the Falcons advanced.

Ryan told The Associated Press that his shoulder was "good enough to go" late in the game.

Ryan passed for 396 yards and three touchdowns, but he also committed two turnovers at critical junctures as the Falcons blew a 17-0 lead with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Dolphins OC Frank Smith: Miami isn't 'limiting' offense with Tua Tagovailoa at QB

Until Tua Tagovailoa rips a deep pass to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown in a game, we're going to continue hearing questions about his arm strength. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is already used to the queries.

news

Patriots trading QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Jarrett Stidham and his 48 career pass attempts are headed west. The Patriots are trading Stidham and a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW