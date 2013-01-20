Matt Ryan separates left shoulder, but surgery unlikely

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan suffered a separated left shoulder during Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a source informed of the injury said.
Ryan was hit on his non-throwing shoulder during the Falcons' second-to-last drive of the game. The source told Darlington it is unknown if Ryan will need surgery, although that isn't likely. It's believed that Ryan would have been able to play in the Super Bowl in two weeks, had the Falcons advanced.
Ryan told The Associated Press that his shoulder was "good enough to go" late in the game.
Ryan passed for 396 yards and three touchdowns, but he also committed two turnovers at critical junctures as the Falcons blew a 17-0 lead with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.