Matt Ryan's legacy on the line in epic duel with Aaron Rodgers

"You know what I'm always happy about, is when you see somebody really apply themselves and really go for it to get to a new level when you're already at a really high level," Quinn said this week. "So to take another step to break through a new ceiling, it's really difficult. He totally owned that challenge to do that. That's from on-field performance, that's from leadership on and off the field, the connection he has with his teammates, the things he wanted to improve in his game. And then it's kind of like a New Year's resolution -- do you stay with it or do you knock back off? And he's had the grit to not back off and to keep striving to get to a new spot."