Matt Ryan pushing the tempo in Colts practices: 'You can't waste any time'

Matt Ryan appears to have single-handedly shortened the Indianapolis Colts' first two training camp practices.

The Colts blazed through their scripted practice sessions 10 minutes early, both Wednesday and Thursday.

"That's because of the quarterback," head coach Frank Reich said, via the team's official website. "We've never practiced that fast. It's a mentality. It's a confidence. It's, we gotta get up and play. We're dictating the tempo from the huddle to the ball and we're going."

The praise out of Indy for the new quarterback has been effusive all offseason, and the Colts are getting a firsthand look at how Ryan can take their team to the next level.

Matt Pryor, who is leading the battle for the starting left tackle job, noted that Ryan intentionally pushing the pace in practice keeps everyone focused.

"Sometimes you're jogging up there and you hear him up there and you're like, oh s---, I gotta go," Pryor said. "When he's out there on the field, he makes everybody want to play to the best of their ability.

"He literally forces you to do it. You ain't got no choice."

After a disappointing end to last season under Carson Wentz, Indy imported Ryan in an effort to get over the hump. The former NFL MVP is already proving his worth in the nascent stages of camp.

"You can't waste any time," Ryan said. "That's a message for young guys, it can't wait. It's every day, it's every rep we've gotta maximize the time we spend out here because before you know it, we're going to look up, we're going to be in Houston and we're going to be keeping score. We got to make sure that we keep that mindset daily, to have ourselves ready to go.