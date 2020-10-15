Matt Ryan not worried about future in Atlanta: 'We rent these lockers; we don't own them'

The Atlanta Falcons fired the GM who selected ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ in the first round and the coach he's been with the past six seasons. The former NFL MVP is aware of the tenuous nature of football life.

"We rent these lockers; we don't own them," Ryan said, via the team's official website. "We have to go out and pay that rent and earn your spot day in and day out. Regardless of whether you're in Year 1 or Year 13, that's our responsibility as players all of the time is to go out there and perform, that's what we're paid to do."

Upon firing Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn this week, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he hopes Ryan is "going to be part of our plans going forward," but noted that's a decision for his next brass.

Clearly, if the 0-5 Falcons continue their tailspin and land a top draft choice, a quarterback should be on the table. Whether Trever Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or another signal-caller, with a new regime taking over, it might decide it's best to reset the entire deck.

Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension in 2018 that keeps him under contract through the 2023 season. While the $30 million-per-year deal is only 10th-most among QBs now, the Falcons would be on the hook for $49.9 million in dead money next year if they cut Ryan, per Over The Cap. The financials suggest Ryan might be mentoring a young quarterback next year before moving on -- unless the right trade partner appears.

For his part, Ryan knows he can't control the future, nor what the next GM will think of him as a QB. His focus is finally getting Atlanta off the schneid.