Matt Ryan not concerned about his next contract

Published: Jul 19, 2017 at 01:47 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Now that Kirk Cousins will play on the franchise tag again in 2017, the glare of the NFL world can move on to other quarterbacks who are likely to pass Derek Carr atop the highest-paid player list.

NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported there is "internal optimism" the Detroit Lions will get a new deal for Matthew Stafford in the next two weeks.

When Stafford's mega-deal is done, Matt Ryan could be next in line to raise the contract bar.

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback has two years left on his contract. Ryan told ESPN's Vaughn McClure he isn't fretting about a new deal.

"That's just the business side of it," Ryan said. "I'm never worried too much about that. I've always tried to let the business people handle the business and for me, just try and take care of what I can control, and that's playing good and preparing the right way. And I've always felt like if you do that, the business side of it will take care of itself. But certainly, those guys are deserving of what's coming their way."

The NFL MVP said talks with the Falcons about a new contract haven't started.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said at the Super Bowl that Ryan would be "compensated well," with general manager Thomas Dimitroff echoing that the thought of contract negotiations with Ryan will be on the team's radar soon.

"You know, I'm just happy to be a part of the organization, for sure," Ryan said Tuesday on ESPN. "I've felt such great support from Arthur throughout my entire career.

"When your owner has your back and he's been supportive like Arthur has been throughout my entire career, trust me, that feels really good."

Whether it happens shortly after Stafford signs his contract, next offseason, or further down the road, at some point Ryan will have his name atop the list of highest-paid players in the NFL -- at least briefly.

