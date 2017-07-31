Matt Ryan leads 2017 overvalued fantasy football QBs

Reasonable people can agree that while it's possible for Ryan to have another season like 2016, it's also very difficult to replicate. Adding to the degree of difficulty is the fact that the Falcons will have a new offensive coordinator in Steve Sarkisian, who has never piloted an offense at the NFL level. Even with a slew of talent in the attack, expect there to be some hiccups and growing pains as everyone gets used to a new scheme. That's a lot of uncertainty for a sixth-round fantasy quarterback.