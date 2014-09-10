Matt Ryan, Julius Thomas lead Week 1 Players of Week

Matt Ryan put on a show in the Georgia Dome leading the Atlanta Falcons to a thrilling 37-34 overtime win against rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The win earned the quarterback the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.
Ryan completed 31 of 43 passes (72.1 percent) for a franchise-record 448 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 128.8 passer rating. With Julio Jones back to his dynamic self and the addition of Devin Hester looking like a huge boon, the Falcons' passing offense is among the most explosive and entertaining in the NFL.
Over in the AFC, Denver Broncos tight end Julius ThomasdominatedWeek 1 for the second consecutive season to win the conference's Offensive Player of the Week award.
Thomas caught seven passes for 104 yards (14.9 average) and three touchdowns in the Broncos' 31-24 win against the Indianapolis Colts. (Cut to fantasy football owners smiling and nodding.)
Here are the other Week 1 award winners:
AFC
Buffalo Bills K Dan Carpenter: Converted all three field-goal attempts -- including the OT game-winner -- and both PATs.
NFC
Atlanta Falcons K Matt Bryant: Scored an NFC-best 13 points, converting all three field-goal attempts and four PATs. He forced overtime as time expired with a 51-yard field goal and won the game with a 52-yarder.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" covers the Falcons' impressive offense, RGIII's struggles and recaps all Sunday's Week 1 action.