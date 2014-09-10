Around the NFL

Matt Ryan, Julius Thomas lead Week 1 Players of Week

Published: Sep 10, 2014 at 02:55 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matt Ryan put on a show in the Georgia Dome leading the Atlanta Falcons to a thrilling 37-34 overtime win against rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The win earned the quarterback the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Ryan completed 31 of 43 passes (72.1 percent) for a franchise-record 448 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 128.8 passer rating. With Julio Jones back to his dynamic self and the addition of Devin Hester looking like a huge boon, the Falcons' passing offense is among the most explosive and entertaining in the NFL.

Matt Ryan

Over in the AFC, Denver Broncos tight end Julius ThomasdominatedWeek 1 for the second consecutive season to win the conference's Offensive Player of the Week award.

Thomas caught seven passes for 104 yards (14.9 average) and three touchdowns in the Broncos' 31-24 win against the Indianapolis Colts. (Cut to fantasy football owners smiling and nodding.)

Here are the other Week 1 award winners:

AFC

Miami Dolphins DE Cameron Wake: Three tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Buffalo Bills K Dan Carpenter: Converted all three field-goal attempts -- including the OT game-winner -- and both PATs.

NFC

Detroit Lions LB DeAndre Levy: Ten tackles, including two for a loss and an interception.

Atlanta Falcons K Matt Bryant: Scored an NFC-best 13 points, converting all three field-goal attempts and four PATs. He forced overtime as time expired with a 51-yard field goal and won the game with a 52-yarder.

