Matt Ryan expects Julio Jones to attend July workouts

news

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is in the final year of his existing contract, which also includes a no-trade clause. He could waive such a clause if he wants a fresh start with a better team elsewhere, and could also grant the Vikings an opportunity to receive a return on the signal-caller who has manned their starting job since 2018.

Cousins, however, doesn't sound too interested in considering such a future -- at least not yet.