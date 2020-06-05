Matt Ryan donates $500K to fund for Atlanta's black community

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is taking action to help support the local black community.

Ryan announced Friday on Instagram that he's starting a fundraiser to help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta. The 35-year-old will begin the campaign with a $500,000 donation with the goal of raising $2 million.

"Last week I made a commitment to listening and learning, and one of the messages that hit home for me was the difference between reacting to a situation and responding to a situation," Ryan wrote. "For far too long I have reacted to social injustice with empathy and silent support but failed to follow through with active support. I feel the time has come to RESPOND. For ALL of us to respond.

"I see my city hurting, which is why I'm starting a fundraiser to help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta. I'm kicking it off with a $500K donation and am asking you to consider donating as well. Whether big or small, you will be joining me in making a difference.