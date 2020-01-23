Around the NFL

Matt Rhule wants Luke Kuechly to join staff in Carolina

Published: Jan 23, 2020 at 12:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule never worked Luke Kuechly as a player but hopes one day to add the former linebacker to his coaching staff.

Rhule told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he hopes Kuechly will rejoin the Panthers at some point as a coach, per Alex Marvez. Rhule noted that Kuechly was already in the building after announcing his retirement watching film with the new staff in Carolina.

Kuechly was one of the most cerebral players -- not just among linebackers -- in the NFL during his eight-year pro career. A known tape grinder, who often knew where the offense wanted to go with the ball before the snap, Kuechly certainly has a wealth of wisdom to pass on if he chooses to go the coaching route.

The former linebacker, however, appears to have options. Joe Person of The Athletic reported Kuechly is also exploring broadcasting opportunities.

Whatever route the five-time first-team All-Pro decides to take, there is little doubt he will be a smashing success. Whether his next phase entails coaching up players how to pick up an offensive tell or passing that knowledge directly to viewers at a broadcasting gig, the mental ingenuity Kuechly played with will always be in demand.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: Everyone will know 'when it's the right time' to play Justin Fields

The Bears' aggressive trade for coveted QB prospect Justin Fields instantly cultivated a buzz unfamiliar to the franchise in years. Naturally, everyone wants to know when Fields will take the field. Matt Nagy shares that enthusiasm, but the question isn't one he's ready to answer.
news

Vic Fangio says QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split practice reps '50-50'

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ are set to compete for the starting job in Denver and will split reps to figure it all out, according to head coach Vic Fangio. 
news

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.
news

Belichick: 2021 was last draft for Patriots research director Ernie Adams

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Saturday that 2021 will be the last draft for longtime research director Ernie Adams. 
news

Two long snappers selected in sixth round of 2021 draft

The end of the sixth round presented us with a short run on long snappers. Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher came off the board at 222nd overall to the Carolina Panthers, and three picks later, Michigan snapping specialist Camaron Cheeseman went to Washington at 225.
news

'Run Rich Run' returns for special 2021 NFL Draft edition 

This year's 'Run Rich Run' campaign has raised more than $1.5 million, and in this 2021's reimagined format, Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ray Lewis and entrepreneur Marc Lore took home the first-ever 'Run Rich Run' trophy. 
news

Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in sixth round

The Indianapolis Colts' QB room will look vastly different in 2021, as the squad has Carson Wentz slotted as the starter and picked up Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round. 
news

Ravens take Ohio State CB Shaun Wade in fifth round

Once viewed as a high-round pick in 2019, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade slid to the fifth round after a 2020 season of struggles. But Baltimore might well be a great fit for the former Buckeye. 
news

Bengals take 2021 draft's lone kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to draft a kicker, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson in the fifth round.
news

In first post-Brees draft, Saints take Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Drew Brees era ended with the future Hall of Famer's retirement. The Saints began their post-Brees life by adding Notre Dame's winningest quarterback ever, Ian Book.
news

Ravens add another WR with fourth-round selection of Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

Following the selection of Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens are adding another receiver, having picked Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace in the fourth round. 
news

Panthers add dynamic RB Chuba Hubbard to Christian McCaffrey-led backfield with fourth-round pick

As if the Panthers didn't have enough open-field juice in their offensive backfield with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, the club added a home-run hitter Saturday in selecting Oklahoma State running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 126.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW