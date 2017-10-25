Around the NFL

Matt Prater signs 3-year extension with Detroit Lions

Published: Oct 25, 2017 at 01:22 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Matt Prater is staying in Motown.

The Detroit Lions signed the Pro Bowl kicker to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, the team announced. Prater's new deal is worth $11.4 million with a max value of $12.15 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. It also includes a $3.6 million signing bonus, Rapoport reported.

"Matt is among the best kickers in the National Football League and has proven that time and time again since coming to Detroit in 2014," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. "This extension solidifies our kicking game through 2020. I would like to thank Matt and his representatives for their work on getting this contract extension completed."

One of the league's top booters, Prater was in the final season of a three-year pact in Detroit and will now be under contract through 2020.

Since joining the Lions in 2014 from Denver, Prater has been an above-average kicker, ranking 11th with 85 made field goals and 13th in points (355). He has made 10 of his 12 field goal attempts this season with a long of 58 yards.

