Matt Nagy not satisfied with Bears' 5-1 start: 'We're not playing well offensively'

The math-leaning mind views the Chicago Bears and can't make sense of what it is seeing.

Chicago ranks 28th in offensive yards per game (312.8), yet the Bears are 5-1. Perhaps they're a grind-it-out team, one might surmise.

Wrong. Chicago ranks 28th in rushing yards per game as well with 90, and is near the middle of the pack in time of possession per game (30:33, good for 14th). The Bears are 27th in scoring, averaging 21.3 points per game.

It must be the defense, then, right? That's somewhat true, with the Bears ranking seventh in yards allowed per game (337.2), 10th in passing yards allowed per game and second in third-down conversion rate allowed (31.82 percent). The Bears are good at getting off the field, but they just aren't good enough with the ball in their hands.

"We know that across the board on offense right now there's different things we can get better at, and that's everybody, myself included," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Monday following Chicago's 23-16 win over Carolina. "I saw yesterday, I saw what Nick (Foles) said, what did he say, 'Would you rather win ugly or lose pretty?' That kind of sums it up there. But the best part of what he said, right, is that we all care, and we all gotta do whatever we can to get this thing fixed."

It's no small feat to win five of your first six games with an offense that, frankly, shouldn't have more than a win or two under its belt at this point. But the Bears have been able to flip the switch when needed, at least against lesser opponents.

They were able to do so in Week 1 when they overcame a large deficit to beat Detroit. They did it again in Week 3 against Atlanta, riding the spark provided by the insertion of Foles to three fourth-quarter scores in a stunning victory. And even in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, the Bears were able to claw their way 32 yards down the field to get in range for the game-winning field goal.

They just haven't done it anywhere near enough. Since Foles' three-touchdown fourth quarter in Week 3, he's thrown just three scores over the last three games.