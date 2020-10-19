Around the NFL

Matt Nagy not satisfied with Bears' 5-1 start: 'We're not playing well offensively'

Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 03:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The math-leaning mind views the Chicago Bears and can't make sense of what it is seeing.

Chicago ranks 28th in offensive yards per game (312.8), yet the Bears are 5-1. Perhaps they're a grind-it-out team, one might surmise.

Wrong. Chicago ranks 28th in rushing yards per game as well with 90, and is near the middle of the pack in time of possession per game (30:33, good for 14th). The Bears are 27th in scoring, averaging 21.3 points per game.

It must be the defense, then, right? That's somewhat true, with the Bears ranking seventh in yards allowed per game (337.2), 10th in passing yards allowed per game and second in third-down conversion rate allowed (31.82 percent). The Bears are good at getting off the field, but they just aren't good enough with the ball in their hands.

"We know that across the board on offense right now there's different things we can get better at, and that's everybody, myself included," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Monday following Chicago's 23-16 win over Carolina. "I saw yesterday, I saw what Nick (Foles) said, what did he say, 'Would you rather win ugly or lose pretty?' That kind of sums it up there. But the best part of what he said, right, is that we all care, and we all gotta do whatever we can to get this thing fixed."

It's no small feat to win five of your first six games with an offense that, frankly, shouldn't have more than a win or two under its belt at this point. But the Bears have been able to flip the switch when needed, at least against lesser opponents.

They were able to do so in Week 1 when they overcame a large deficit to beat Detroit. They did it again in Week 3 against Atlanta, riding the spark provided by the insertion of Foles to three fourth-quarter scores in a stunning victory. And even in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, the Bears were able to claw their way 32 yards down the field to get in range for the game-winning field goal.

They just haven't done it anywhere near enough. Since Foles' three-touchdown fourth quarter in Week 3, he's thrown just three scores over the last three games.

Fixing the offense isn't as simple as replacing Foles, who has demonstrated in his career he's a quarterback who becomes dangerous once he gets hot. He just hasn't warmed up long enough to keep that streak going, with his passing yards per attempt, TD-INT ratio and passer rating all decreasing since that explosion in Atlanta.

Perhaps Chicago will just resign itself to riding the defense and hoping for the best. Bears fans will try to point to 2006 as an example of that, when ﻿Rex Grossman﻿ was Chicago's starting quarterback and its defense powered the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. But that team still owned a scoring differential of over 10 points per game.

This squad's per-game differential is just 2.

"We're 5-1 right now and we're not playing well offensively," Nagy said. "So when we do get this thing up and running -- which we will -- it's going to be fun. It's going to be a lot of fun. That's the goal. We understand where our warts are on offense, we get that and we're going to keep working on it. But we're going to continue to stay positive as we do this because of where we know we're at and where we're going."

There's plenty of road ahead, and at 5-1, history says the Bears' path looks rather promising. Since 1990, teams that started 5-1 made the playoffs 83.3 percent of the time and won their division 60.8 percent of the time, and 9.8 percent of them won the Super Bowl.

If the Bears figure that offense out, their chances will likely increase. Not bad for a team that has already switched quarterbacks this season.

Related Content

news

Week 6 Monday inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills; Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactive players for tonight's games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
news

Miles Sanders out this week for Eagles; Zach Ertz expected to miss a few weeks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is out for this week with a knee injury while tight end Zach Ertz's ankle injury is expected to have him sidelined for a few weeks.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The Bills are reconfiguring their defensive line ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs. Starting DE Trent Murphy and DT Harrison Phillips are inactive. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Panthers working remotely following unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests

The Carolina Panthers are working remotely after an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test.
news

Stefanski: Hurt Baker Mayfield 'was cleared', 'fought his butt off' for teammates

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Baker Mayfield was cleared to play or he wouldn't have been out there. He fought and played his butt off for his teammates, he added.
news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan out for season with torn ACL

The Titans look primed to make another deep playoff run. But they're going to have to do it without one of their better players. Left tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ confirmed via Twitter that he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's overtime win over the Texans.
news

Cam Newton on 2-3 Patriots' struggles: 'I don't point fingers. I point thumbs'

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is not pointing fingers when it comes to their 2-3 struggles.
news

Ron Rivera on two-point try: 'The only way to learn how to win is to play to win'

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera decided to go for the two-point conversion instead of the game-tying extra point. He said playing to win is part of his philosophy. 
news

Kyle Shanahan 'impressed' with 49ers' win over Rams after getting 'embarrassed' last week

San Francisco's play vs. Miami portended a potential prime-time mess Sunday. Instead, Kyle Shanahan's team squelched the Rams for a 24-16 victory. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: If I keep throwing INTs, 'I won't finish the season'

In order to turn things around in Minnesota, quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿, who threw three INTs for the second time this season in a 40-23 loss to the previously winless Falcons, knows he must quit turning the ball over. 
news

Romeo Crennel on failed 2-point try vs. Titans: Texans wanted to 'put it out of reach for them'

With the Texans up by seven, Romeo Crennel opted for a two-point attempt instead of kicking the extra point and making it an eight-point game. The Houston Texans interim head coach explained his reasoning afterward. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL