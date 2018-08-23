Analysis

Matt Nagy-Mitch Trubisky bond pre-dates Chicago Bears days

Published: Aug 23, 2018 at 06:21 AM
James_Palmer_1400x1000
James Palmer

Reporter

KANSAS CITY -- If Matt Nagy had remained the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, he would have spent this summer's training camp at Missouri Western State University. Instead, Nagy took the head-coaching job with the Bears in January and spent camp at Olivet Nazarene University.

In turn, Nagy went from Kansas City, where he had an opportunity to groom a young but tremendously talented quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, to Chicago, where he'll groom a young but tremendously talented quarterback in Mitch Trubisky. Nagy essentially traded the 10th overall pick in 2017 (Mahomes) for the second overall pick from that same draft (Trubisky) when he signed on with the Bears.

However, before Nagy even accepted the job in Chicago, he already had a relationship with his new quarterback.

Trubisky visited the Chiefs before the 2017 draft and spent about six hours in the classroom with head coach Andy Reid, Nagy and the offensive staff. After the visit concluded, the Chiefs were more than impressed. Nagy himself really liked Trubisky and had a good feeling about the kid from North Carolina. Perhaps the success of that meeting played a part in the Bears' decision to hire Nagy, who had no prior head-coaching experience, to lead the organization back to relevance and mentor a second-year quarterback to success.

"I'm sure they knew or at least found out that he had a good visit here and that they got along," Reid said after practice earlier this week of the Bears' awareness of the Nagy-Trubisky connection. "I think that's important for a quarterback, and you're getting him while he's still young. It looks like he's fitting in really well with the offense. He's done a nice job."

Reid knew he was going to lose Nagy eventually. He'd already prepared the proper moves within his staff ahead of time. And Chicago appears to be the perfect fit for both player and coach because of how well Nagy works, not just with quarterbacks, but young quarterbacks in particular.

"I think Matt's going to do a great job, he did a great job here over the years," said Eric Bieniemy, who was promoted to the Chiefs' offensive coordinator spot after Nagy's departure. "And I'm sure working with the quarterback that he has right now, he's looking forward to that challenge and getting the best out of him."

Mahomes served as Alex Smith's backup last season, and while it was Mahomes' only season with Nagy, the coach made an instant impression on the young flamethrower.

"When I met with Coach Nags, it was awesome ever since the start," Mahomes gushed of Nagy this week. "He's been through the process. He's tried to make a career of his own as a quarterback, then moved over to coaching. Just having someone that has been through that process and knows how to relate to the young guys and especially the quarterback position will help you really understand the offense and really understand what the defenses are trying to get."

Success in the NFL isn't measured by how strong your relationship is with your coach. It helps, but you need results. Trubisky has publicly stated several times that Nagy's offense is the type of system he should be playing in. Nagy wants to go downfield, and often. During the Bears' joint practices with the Broncos last week, Trubisky threw deep ball after deep ball. After the first day of practice, Nagy was asked if that was something they want to see Trubisky continue to do, as opposed to checking down, even if he's not connecting.

"That's never going to stop," Nagy quickly said. "Not in this offense."

Last season under John Fox, Trubisky averaged nearly 183 yards per game through the air. Only the Packers' Brett Hundley averaged fewer among qualifying quarterbacks. I covered a game last year, when the Bears actually beat the Panthers, and Trubisky only threw seven passes. Seven.

Last year in Kansas City, with Nagy calling plays for a good portion of the season, Smith was the best deep-ball passer in the NFL. Smith led the league in deep passer rating (131.4) and accuracy rate (56.5 percent), according to Pro Football Focus.

Nagy and the Bears will host Mahomes and Reid on Saturday for the all-important third preseason game. It's the final dress rehearsal for both coaches to get a chance to evaluate what they've taught their young quarterbacks.

Looking at the Bears offense under Nagy, Reid feels as though he's looking in the mirror. Nagy, of course, has always put his own spin on things, as Reid expected and Trubisky likes.

At one point leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, Nagy was sitting in a meeting room for six hours, grilling Trubisky as if he were going to be his quarterback. Now he is. It just came together a little differently than everyone would have expected.

Follow James Palmer on Twitter @JamesPalmerTV.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2023 NFL Draft

Keep up with the undrafted rookie free-agent signings with a team-by-team list of player acquisitions following the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFC East projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Eagles, Cowboys boast conference's top two rosters

Do the Cowboys have the talent to dethrone the NFC champion Eagles? Are we sleeping on the Giants and Commanders? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC East.

news

2023 NFL season: Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1

Chad Reuter identifies 12 rookies picked on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft who could be in line for starter snaps in Year 1. Which newbies will take advantage of potential opportunities for playing time?

news

2023 NFL season: Top five position groups in football

With the free agency frenzy and 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview, Bucky Brooks evaluated each roster to determine which teams possess the most imposing units to face on game day. Here are the top five position groups in football right now.

news

NFL QB Index: Who headlines a way-too-early list of MVP candidates under center? Check out my top 10!

The free agency frenzy's in the rearview mirror, the draft is in the books -- and the schedule is out. So ... would 2023 award prognostication feel premature? No chance! Marc Sessler provides his Way Too Early Top 10 QB Candidates For MVP?

news

2023 NFL schedule release: Top 9 prime-time games

The 2023 NFL schedule is out! Which island matchups SCREAM must-see TV? Adam Schein ranks the top nine prime-time games on the slate. Another installment of Cowboys-49ers makes the cut, but the classic rivalry does not claim the No. 1 spot.

news

NFL schedule: What We Learned from each team's 17-game slate for 2023 season

The complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule is here! NFL.com dives deep into each team's 17-game slate to identify the must-watch matchups and biggest takeaways.

news

2023 NFL schedule: Chiefs, Patriots among teams with the toughest 17-game slates

Which teams have the toughest NFL schedules in 2023? Eric Edholm identifies the 10 squads staring down the most daunting slates in the upcoming season.

news

2023 NFL schedule: Bears, Saints among teams with most favorable slates

Which teams received the most favorable draws from the NFL schedule makers? Eric Edholm includes the Bears and Saints among his list of squads with the most forgiving slates in 2023.

news

NFL schedule: Each AFC team's win total projection for 2023 season

How will the Jets fair after trading for Aaron Rodgers? Will Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl? Who'll take the revamped AFC South? Cynthia Frelund projects 2023 win totals for every AFC team.

news

NFL schedule: Each NFC team's win total projection for 2023 season

Cynthia Frelund dissects the NFL schedule to project 2023 win totals for each NFC team -- including Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions, who are poised to hit a new high in the North.

news

Los Angeles Rams fellowship program helps formerly incarcerated participant find path forward

As someone who experienced incarceration, Kenzo Sohoue wasn't always sure what was in his future. Bridget Condon examines how an opportunity with the Los Angeles Rams helped change that.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More