Matt Nagy-Mitch Trubisky bond pre-dates Chicago Bears days

Success in the NFL isn't measured by how strong your relationship is with your coach. It helps, but you need results. Trubisky has publicly stated several times that Nagy's offense is the type of system he should be playing in. Nagy wants to go downfield, and often. During the Bears' joint practices with the Broncos last week, Trubisky threw deep ball after deep ball. After the first day of practice, Nagy was asked if that was something they want to see Trubisky continue to do, as opposed to checking down, even if he's not connecting.