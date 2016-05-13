Matt "Money" Smith's top 100 fantasy players for 2016

My guess is there are more quarterbacks in my Top 100 than on any of the other lists. Like anything in life, we are a product of our environment and receptive to our experiences. I've won the championship the last two years in our "Experts League" by building a roster with total points in mind. I've never been one to approach a draft looking for "mid-tier" players because I simply have to draft a running back early. Last year I used a QB tandem of Brees/Wilson to carry me to the top here at NFL.com, while I took Cam Newton high in another league, and also won the title in 2015. In my top 20 you will see "elite players" at their position. I'd much rather grab a top 5 receiver, a top 3 quarterback, or number 1 tight end over a middling runner any day to anchor my roster with my first two picks. There are a few first year players on here, and projecting their potential is always hard, but as someone that spends a lot of time around college football, there are certain players that stand out well above the rest. Last year it was Todd Gurley, I took him in the 5th round, this year it's both Ezekiel Elliott (just outside my top 10) and Kevin White (Number 100) whom I expect to have a serious fantasy impact.