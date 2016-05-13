Matt "Money" Smith's top 100 fantasy players for 2016

My guess is there are more quarterbacks in my Top 100 than on any of the other lists. Like anything in life, we are a product of our environment and receptive to our experiences. I've won the championship the last two years in our "Experts League" by building a roster with total points in mind. I've never been one to approach a draft looking for "mid-tier" players because I simply have to draft a running back early. Last year I used a QB tandem of Brees/Wilson to carry me to the top here at NFL.com, while I took Cam Newton high in another league, and also won the title in 2015. In my top 20 you will see "elite players" at their position. I'd much rather grab a top 5 receiver, a top 3 quarterback, or number 1 tight end over a middling runner any day to anchor my roster with my first two picks. There are a few first year players on here, and projecting their potential is always hard, but as someone that spends a lot of time around college football, there are certain players that stand out well above the rest. Last year it was Todd Gurley, I took him in the 5th round, this year it's both Ezekiel Elliott (just outside my top 10) and Kevin White (Number 100) whom I expect to have a serious fantasy impact.
- Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (RB1)
- Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (WR1)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (RB2)
- Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (WR2)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots (TE1)
- David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals (RB3)
- Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams (RB4)
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (QB1)
- Allen Robinson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (WR3)
- Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys (WR4)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (RB5)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans (WR5)
- Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers (QB2)
- Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, New York Giants (WR6)
- Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers (RB6)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (RB7)
- Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts (QB3)
- Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers (WR7)
- Jamaal Charles, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (RB8)
- A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (WR8)
- Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (QB4)
- Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers (WR9)
- Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans (RB9)
- Keenan Allen, WR, San Diego Chargers (WR10)
- LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills (RB10)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts (WR11)
- Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints (RB11)
- Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears (WR12)
- Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks (QB5)
- Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos (WR13)
- Jeremy Langford, RB, Chicago Bears (RB12)
- Sammy Watkins, WR, Buffalo Bills (WR14)
- Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RB13)
- Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots (WR15)
- Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints (QB6)
- Jeremy Maclin, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (WR16)
- Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets (RB14)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, New Orleans Saints (WR17)
- Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders (WR18)
- Thomas Rawls, RB, Seattle Seahawks (RB15)
- Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (QB7)
- Brandon Marshall, WR, New York Jets (WR19)
- Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots (RB16)
- Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks (WR20)
- Chris Ivory, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (RB17)
- Allen Hurns, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (WR21)
- Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers (TE2)
- Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (WR22)
- Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals (QB8)
- Jeremy Hill, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (RB18)
- Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers (WR23)
- Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals (WR24)
- Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots (QB9)
- Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins (TE3)
- Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers (RB19)
- Tony Romo, QB, Dallas Cowboys (QB10)
- Latavius Murray, RB, Oakland Raiders (RB20)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos (WR25)
- Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers (RB21)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins (WR26)
- Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts (RB22)
- Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans (QB11)
- Ryan Mathews, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (RB23)
- Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions (WR27)
- Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (RB24)
- John Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals (WR28)
- Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (TE4)
- Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions (RB25)
- Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders (WR29)
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins (QB12)
- Justin Forsett, RB, Baltimore Ravens (RB26)
- Jordan Matthews, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (WR30)
- DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans (RB27)
- Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins (QB13)
- Michael Floyd, WR, Arizona Cardinals (WR31)
- Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos (RB28)
- C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos (RB29)
- DeSean Jackson, WR, Washington Redskins (WR32)
- Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans (TE5)
- Tavon Austin, WR, Los Angeles Rams (WR33)
- Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego Chargers (QB14)
- Danny Woodhead, RB, San Diego Chargers (RB30)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, San Diego Chargers (RB31)
- Steve Smith, WR, Baltimore Ravens (WR34)
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (TE6)
- Rashad Jennings, RB, New York Giants (RB32)
- Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions (QB15)
- Matt Jones, RB, Washington Redskins (RB33)
- Travis Benjamin, WR, San Diego Chargers (WR35)
- Coby Fleener, TE, New Orleans Saints (TE7)
- DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (WR36)
- Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals (RB34)
- Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Tennessee Titans (WR37)
- Eric Decker, WR, New York Jets (WR38)
- LeGarrette Blount, RB, New England Patriots (RB35)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks (WR39)
- Gary Barnidge, TE, Cleveland Browns (TE8)
- Karlos Williams, RB, Buffalo Bills (RB36)
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (RB37)
- Kevin White, WR, Chicago Bears (WR40)