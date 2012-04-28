Matt Leinart plans to sign with Oakland Raiders

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 04:19 AM

Matt Leinart looks to be on the move again.

After spending two seasons with the Houston Texans, the former first-round draft pick likely will sign with the Oakland Raiders upon visiting the team next week, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Albert Breer.

Leinert will throw for coaches and team officials as part of the process, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com's Steve Wyche.

ESPN first reported the story Saturday.

Leinart then would become the backup to Carson Palmer, whom he replaced at USC, and Terrelle Pryor would move down to third string. Leinart has a history with current Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Knapp, who most recently served as the Texans' quarterbacks coach.

Leinart took over for injured Texans quarterback Matt Schaub midway through last season, but he suffered a fractured collarbone less than two quarters into his first start.

