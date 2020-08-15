Matt LaFleur's first impression on Jordan Love: 'There's a lot to clean up right now'

Published: Aug 15, 2020 at 02:58 PM

Green Bay's 2020 NFL Draft class was surprising to many, particularly at the top end.

With training camp underway, Packers coach Matt LaFleur delivered his first rookie assessment for first-round pick Jordan Love and second-round selection A.J. Dillon.

Love is the project many predicted it would seem and Dillon is a wrecking ball many have never seen before.

After trading up, the Packers shocked many with the pick of Utah State's Love to be the heir apparent for Aaron Rodgers. Short on accuracy and long on potential, Love was seen as having natural skills that would need to be molded. Though it's early on, that seems to be just about what LaFleur reported.

"He's very natural," the second-year coach said via NFL Network's Stacey Dales on Saturday. "There's a lot to clean up right now. He's a young quarterback that is learning a new system, and just how specific we are with the footwork. I think that takes time. But I am pleased at how he attacks it on a daily basis. I think he's a really intelligent kid. And he's very athletic. So, I think it's a matter of time before he can pick up the mechanics. But, our challenge to him each and everyday, is just you gotta get that one percent better."

Barring injury, it's unlikely Love will see all that many snaps with the game in peril this coming season. However, Dillon could be another story even with Aaron Jones coming off his finest NFL season yet.

Dillon, whom the Packers picked up at 62nd overall in the second round, is a battering ram out of Boston College. Propped up by tree trunks, Dillon stands at 6-foot-even and 247 pounds of get-out-of-his way.

"AJ Dillon, he has got some massive legs," LaFleur said Saturday, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "We have not seen a running back built like that, not in my career that I've been around."

LaFleur's tenure began after coaching in Tennessee, where he saw up close the would-be tacklers left in Derrick Henry's wake. Thus, that take offers a little more shock and awe. Nonetheless, LaFleur's also seen the productivity of Jones and the greatness of Rodgers, so it would seem Dillon and Love each have their time to grow.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a second quarter gain of 9 yards to the 49ers 30 yard line during an NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Shanahan: 'We're hoping' but 'not counting on' Deebo Samuel to play Week 1

It's too early to say whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play in the season opener. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is still leaving the door open, though.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Mike McCarthy excited to add Everson Griffen: 'He brings it every down'

When Mike McCarthy was coaching the Packers, Everson Griffen was 'always a primary focus,' as a Vikings pass rusher. McCarthy is excited to have him in Dallas now for each of their first seasons with the Cowboys.
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment

Longtime Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy thinks highly of reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and had an emphatic and memorable way of showing it on Saturday. 
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Roundup: Packers kicker Mason Crosby returns to practice

The Packers got their kicker back. Green Bay's longtime starter Mason Crosby returned to practice Saturday after a two-week stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller (49) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2015 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL