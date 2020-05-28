Around the NFL

Matt LaFleur: Packers need more explosive plays on offense in 2020

Kevin Patra

The Green Bay Packers' offense in 2019 was a roller coaster during Matt LaFleur's first season. One week, Aaron Rodgers and Co. looked poised to recapture younger years. Other weeks, it was a rickety operation hindered by inconsistencies.

Entering the 2020 campaign, LaFleur is hoping for a smoother ride. During an interview on ESPN Wisconsin's Wilde & Tausch, the second-year coach noted one way to improve the offense is by generating more big plays.

"One (area) we really need to improve on is creating more explosive plays," LaFleur said Thursday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "We were pretty efficient ... but were 23rd in explosive plays. That starts with play calling (and) maybe take a few more chances to help generate those plays down the field."

According to Sharp Football Stats, Green Bay ranked 19th in explosive play rate in 2019 (18th in explosive passing plays, 19th in explosive run plays). Explosive plays are defined as runs of 10-plus yards and passes of 15-plus yards.

A trio of Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones to sit in the back half of the NFL in big plays is near blasphemous.

For Packers fans scratching their heads bald over this offseason, the comments sit juxtaposed with the moves made since the season ended. Green Bay elected to trade up in the first round for a potential franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, who isn't expected to contribute this year, instead of adding an explosive weapon for Rodgers.

Devin Funchess is the top target the Packers added this offseason. He's no one's example of a big-play generator.

It's good to desire more big plays. Without the added weapons to create them from talent, however, it will be on LaFleur to scheme up more explosive situations in 2020.

