Matt Jones (toe) will not play for Redskins vs. Jets

Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the promising young power back is suffering from a big toe sprain and will miss today's matchup against the Jets.
The team later confirmed Jones is inactive.
This is obviously not good news for the Redskins, who are still without DeSean Jackson and are attempting to take out a Todd Bowles defense that has added another Pro Bowler in defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.
Jones was their best chance to soften the defensive line up front -- still an unlikely scenario given the play of Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson and Damon Harrison so far this year -- and now the onus falls on the shoulders of Kirk Cousins.
If nothing else, this should help Jay Gruden complete a thorough evaluation on his 2015 starting quarterback. Clearly, something needs to change in Washington but Gruden has not been quick to say that change will happen under center. Beating this defense would go a long way to showing Gruden he can do it on his own.