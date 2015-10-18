Around the NFL

Matt Jones (toe) will not play for Redskins vs. Jets

Published: Oct 18, 2015 at 01:55 AM

The Redskins will be without rookie running back Matt Jones on Sunday.

Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the promising young power back is suffering from a big toe sprain and will miss today's matchup against the Jets.

The team later confirmed Jones is inactive.

This is obviously not good news for the Redskins, who are still without DeSean Jackson and are attempting to take out a Todd Bowles defense that has added another Pro Bowler in defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

Jones was their best chance to soften the defensive line up front -- still an unlikely scenario given the play of Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson and Damon Harrison so far this year -- and now the onus falls on the shoulders of Kirk Cousins.

If nothing else, this should help Jay Gruden complete a thorough evaluation on his 2015 starting quarterback. Clearly, something needs to change in Washington but Gruden has not been quick to say that change will happen under center. Beating this defense would go a long way to showing Gruden he can do it on his own.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on Sam Howell solidifying QB spot: 'There's not that question mark still'

Finding stability at signal-caller has been an unanswered quandary for Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. He believes he's finally found the answer in Sam Howell, however.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance's QB3 demotion: Doesn't mean 'he can't be with us or someone else in the future'

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday night that it was his call to give Trey Lance the day off after news of the quarterback's demotion, while adding he doesn't believe this is necessarily the end of the road for Lance in San Francisco -- or elsewhere. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to become 23rd member of Cowboys Ring of Honor

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor during the 2023 season, owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday. 
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on return to training camp: 'It's all good now, I'm out here'

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Wednesday spoke to reporters for the first time after recently coming off the PUP list, saying he feels "amazing" physically and that his road to get to this point is in the rearview.
news

Tua Tagovailoa responds to analyst's criticism of physique: Keep 'my name out of your mouth'

Tua Tagovailoa typically couches his public comments and chooses his words carefully with the media, but a recent comment from an ESPN analyst has brought out some surprising fire in the Miami Dolphins quarterback on Wednesday.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis informs team he's stepping away from football

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is stepping away from football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Sam Darnold tabbed as 49ers' backup quarterback over Trey Lance

Sam Darnold will be named the 49ers' QB2 over Trey Lance following a strong showing this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, Art Powell selected as Senior finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee named three finalists to be considered for the HOF Class of 2024 on Wednesday -- linebacker Randy Gradishar, defensive tackle Steve McMichael and wide receiver Art Powell.
news

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams arrested for possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying of weapon

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the Frisco (Texas) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com on Wednesday.
news

Andy Reid, Chiefs have had 'no communication' with Chris Jones as DT hints at sitting out until Week 8

Chris Jones and the Chiefs have been at loggerheads over his contract, and though general manager Brett Veach said recently that Jones "deserves a big contract," no resolution has been reached.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders have no interest in trading Josh Jacobs; RB's status for Week 1 remains TBD

The Raiders have shown no interest in trading Josh Jacobs, and the NFL's rushing leader's status for Week 1 remains TBD, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.