Matt Jones' agent wants Redskins to release RB

The agent for the Redskins running back, Hadley Engelhard, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he "asked very politely" for Jones to be released because "he has no future there."
Jones remains on Washington's roster despite being told by the coaching staff that he was no longer a part of the team's plans on offense.
NFL Network's Michael Silver noted that Jones was told by coach Jay Gruden that he entered June as the team's No. 5 running back. Buried on the depth chart behind Rob Kelley and rookie Samaje Perine, Jones still showed up for mandatory minicamp on Monday.
Engelhard would like to see this awkward song and dance come to a sensible conclusion for his client, saying: "Let's move on. We're hoping (team president Bruce Allen) sees the light and does the gentleman thing and release Matt."
Perhaps the Redskins are hoping to trade Jones, but that remains a tall order when 31 other teams know he'll eventually be released. The third-year back put moments of strong game film on tape over the past two seasons, but wound up in Gruden's dog house after a rash of costly fumbles.
Just 24 years old, Jones will certainly find work elsewhere and could even wind up starting games in a pinch. That won't happen in Washington, though, which begs the question: When will this tedious drama come to an end?