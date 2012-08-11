Matt Hasselbeck struggles as Seattle Seahawks top Tennessee Titans

Flynn played the entire first half but was highly conservative with his throws. His final throw of his Seattle debut was the only one to hit the ground despite hitting Anthony McCoy in the stomach. He finished 11 of 13 for 71 yards, but never once challenged the Titans' secondary downfield. Most of Flynn's throws were short tosses underneath the coverage. His longest completion was a 16-yard throw to Zach Miller, but five of his completions were for 5 yards or less.