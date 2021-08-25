Matt Hasselbeck, Mike Holmgren to be inducted into Seahawks Ring of Honor

Matt Hasselbeck and Mike Holmgren will forever be memorialized as Seattle Seahawks.

The club announced Wednesday that the duo would be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the 2021 season. They will be the 13th and 14th members of the Seahawks ROH and the first since the late Pall Allen was inducted during the 2019 campaign.

Hasselbeck will be inducted at halftime of the Oct. 25 Monday Night Football game versus New Orleans (it makes sense the ESPN analyst would be honored during an MNF affair). Holmgren will be inducted at halftime on Halloween, Oct. 31, versus Jacksonville.

Hasselbeck and Holmgren were key members of the Seahawks' Super Bowl XL appearance.

"The Seahawks are thrilled to honor two of the most beloved people in our franchise's history with their induction into the Seahawks Ring of Honor," Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said in a statement. "Coach and Matt took the organization to new heights during their decade together. From our first Super Bowl appearance to countless memories on and off the field, we celebrate their legacy and the lasting impact they had on the 12s and the entire Pacific Northwest."

Holmgren famously traded for Hasselbeck, who he'd coached at Green Bay. The QB went on to be a three-time Pro Bowler and was the club's leader in attempts (4,250), completions (2,559), yards (29,434), and career wins (74), when he left -- numbers since blown past by Russell Wilson.

Perhaps Hasselbeck's most memorable moment in Seattle came when he predicted an overtime win during the 2003 playoffs after winning the coin toss in overtime versus Green Bay, his former team. "We'll take the ball, and we're gonna score," the QB confidently declared. But, unfortunately, he was intercepted for a game-ending pick-six.