Around the NFL

Matt Hasselbeck (back) exits briefly in loss to Texans

Published: Dec 20, 2015 at 07:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck made a brief exit during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Houston Texans because of a back injury, but managed to return before the end.

Hasselbeck entered the pivotal AFC South matchup battling a severe rib separation. The veteran passer said this week he was still having trouble breathing and throwing due to the injury.

He left the game after suffering a back injury on a hard hit. After spending about 10 minutes on the sideline, Hasselbeck managed to return with a little more than three minutes left to play.

Hasselbeck completed 17 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Charlie Whitehurst took over briefly at quarterback until Hasselbeck returned.

