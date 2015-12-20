Matt Hasselbeck (back) exits briefly in loss to Texans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck made a brief exit during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Houston Texans because of a back injury, but managed to return before the end.
Hasselbeck entered the pivotal AFC South matchup battling a severe rib separation. The veteran passer said this week he was still having trouble breathing and throwing due to the injury.
He left the game after suffering a back injury on a hard hit. After spending about 10 minutes on the sideline, Hasselbeck managed to return with a little more than three minutes left to play.
Hasselbeck completed 17 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in the loss.