Matt Harmon's 2017 tiered fantasy football rankings

Elliott would be in a tier below Bell and Johnson regardless, but now that Elliott-only tier falls below the large group of RB1s in light of his suspension. We simply cannot lock in the same type of passing game volume for Zeke like we can for Bell and Johnson. His 40 targets ranked 31st at the position last year. That should and could come up this year but Elliott and the Cowboys also have concerns regarding their ability stay on their ultra run-heavy preferred script as consistently this year (Warren Sharp notes they have one of the top-10 most difficult schedules in addition to the loss of some two starting offensive linemen. Should he indeed miss six games with his suspension, Zeke becomes a late-second early-third round pick for me, but taking him is your own personal call. His obvious risk comes with major potential reward in the most crucial weeks of the fantasy season. Not only will you need to construct a roster sensitive to his absence, but you'll need to decide if a partial season of Zeke is worth more than a potential 16 games of the backs from Tier 4. I know my answer.