Matt Forte on turning 30: 'I'm dead. I'm an old man'

But like so many of the running backs on the post-30 list -- Holmes, Martin, Jones, Dunn -- they had great second acts with another club, and it would be easy to see Forte catching on somewhere else to join this group. The Patriots, Giants, Chiefs, Ravens, Titans, Broncos, Jets and Colts -- among others -- all have schemes that would fit Forte's game, and all would be more than happy to welcome a seasoned pro at the position.