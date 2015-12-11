Matt Forte on turning 30: 'I'm dead. I'm an old man'
Bears running back Matt Fore turned 30 on Thursday, which can be a scary proposition for guys at his position. Luckily, Forte is taking it well.
"I'm dead," he said, via ESPN.com. "I'm an old man. I feel like I'm so old, man. Yesterday I was 29 years old, running around all practice. Today it took me like one extra minute to get going. It's taken a toll on me."
While there is a significant drop off in production for running backs after 30, Forte is probably hoping that he has a better life over the proverbial hill.
Tiki Barber, Curtis Martin, Priest Holmes, Corey Dillon, Warrick Dunn and Thomas Jones all posted 1,000-plus yard seasons after they turned 30; a combination of the right system and the type of efficiency that comes with a running back that already has almost a decade of service.
Forte's career attempt numbers are interesting in that he's strayed a bit from the dreaded high 300-carry club, which can often produce a DeMarco Murray-type hangover. His high was 316 back in his rookie season, and he carried the ball fewer times each of the next three seasons. It wasn't until 2013 that his number (289) spiked significantly again.
But like so many of the running backs on the post-30 list -- Holmes, Martin, Jones, Dunn -- they had great second acts with another club, and it would be easy to see Forte catching on somewhere else to join this group. The Patriots, Giants, Chiefs, Ravens, Titans, Broncos, Jets and Colts -- among others -- all have schemes that would fit Forte's game, and all would be more than happy to welcome a seasoned pro at the position.
Though this season hasn't exactly gone according to plan for Forte, who has played in just nine games thanks to an MCL sprain, he is still closing in on 1,000 all-purpose yards.
"I can probably play 12 or 13 years, or something like that," Forte said. "I think when I came out of college, I said I'd like to play at least 10 years. Twelve years is a long time for a running back, even 10 years. I'll assess where I am after 10 years, but my goal is 10 or 12 years."