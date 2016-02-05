Matt Forte on future: 'I want to be in Super Bowls'

As of early December, the Bears had not offered the impending free agent a new contract, which means the 30-year-old running back is likely heading to the open market.
Appearing on Friday's edition of NFL Network's Super Bowl Live, Forte suggested that he would be willing to take less money to join a Super Bowl contender in 2016.
The emergence of Jeremy Langford as a viable dual-purpose successor will leave the Bears reluctant to pay top dollar for Forte as he approaches his decline phase.
If the two sides do part ways, New England makes sense as a potential landing spot.
The Patriots have played in five consecutive AFC Championship Games and have a glaring need at running back after watching Steven Jackson and James White hamstring their efforts in their season-ending loss to the Broncos.
Might the rich be getting richer atop the AFC East?