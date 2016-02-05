Around the NFL

Matt Forte on future: 'I want to be in Super Bowls'

Published: Feb 05, 2016 at 11:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Matt Forte's Chicago future is up in the air.

As of early December, the Bears had not offered the impending free agent a new contract, which means the 30-year-old running back is likely heading to the open market.

Appearing on Friday's edition of NFL Network's Super Bowl Live, Forte suggested that he would be willing to take less money to join a Super Bowl contender in 2016.

"It's not even about the money," Forte emphasized. "I want to be in the Super Bowls."

The emergence of Jeremy Langford as a viable dual-purpose successor will leave the Bears reluctant to pay top dollar for Forte as he approaches his decline phase.

If the two sides do part ways, New England makes sense as a potential landing spot.

The Patriots have played in five consecutive AFC Championship Games and have a glaring need at running back after watching Steven Jackson and James White hamstring their efforts in their season-ending loss to the Broncos.

Might the rich be getting richer atop the AFC East?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans to start veteran QB Case Keenum against Titans on Sunday

The Houston Texans are planning to start Case Keenum on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday afternoon.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday's triple-header

The Cincinnati Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling comeback win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.
news

Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro banned from sideline for remainder of 2023 regular season

Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro has been banned from the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 regular season, but can return for the playoffs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Monday's game against Eagles

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is questionable to play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles due to his groin injury.
news

NFL fines Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes for critical comments of officials following loss to Bills

The NFL fined Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Saturday for their critical comments on the officiating at the end of last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) active vs. Bengals to open Saturday tripleheader

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (chest) is active as expected for Minnesota's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.
news

Week 15 Saturday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals; Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts; Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions

The official inactives for Saturday's Week 15 tripleheader on NFL Network: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals; Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts; Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
news

Lions veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater plans to retire after 2023 season

Detroit Lions veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tells the Detroit Free Press that he plans to retire after the 2023 NFL season.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) listed as doubtful vs. Titans

The Houston Texans officially ruled Stroud as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to a concussion suffered in the Week 14 loss to the New York Jets.
news

Packers RBs Aaron Jones (knee), A.J. Dillon (thumb) questionable to play vs. Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers' top two running backs, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion, are questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley, general manager Tom Telesco following blowout loss to Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley in the wake of the team's 63-21 Thursday night loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.