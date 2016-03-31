Matt Forte, Lamar Miller benefit from move; Chris Ivory hindered

If Forte has at least the same number of carries (218) he did a year ago in Chicago, I believe he'll break 1,000 yards and get back near the top of the league in rushing. He also will become more of a threat in the pass game, as he excels in making catches out of the backfield and will create mismatches against opposing defenses, whose main priority will be containing the receiver duo of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. Even though Forte will be in his ninth NFL season, I look for him to do some big things for a team that's looking to break into the postseason.