Matt Forte, Jeremy Langford both usable in fantasy

Ronnie Hillman | C.J. Anderson // Broncos

After writing last week about how Ronnie Hillman's snap count was on the rise in Denver, the Broncos rolled with the hot hand of C.J. Anderson on Sunday night in a win against the Patriots. Anderson ran hard the whole game with runs to the outside, up the middle and even saw some usage as a pass catcher. He plowed throughPatriots defenders and his toughness was on display with plays like this insane stiff arm on Patrick Chung. Anderson collected 153 total yards and two touchdowns by the end of overtime, including a game-winning 48-yard scoring scamper. When a guy is averaging 7.5 yards per carry, it's tough to take the ball out of his hands, so Gary Kubiak and the Broncos kept feeding him. It was the breakout we had been waiting for all season, but unfortunately many fantasy owners had given up on Anderson by now. Maybe he's just a late bloomer: In Weeks 12-17 last season he averaged 108 yards per game and scored eight touchdowns in the final six games of the year. He'll be a high-upside play against the NFL's worst run stopping defense next week when Denver heads to San Diego.