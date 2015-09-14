Matt Forte does big fantasy work in Week 1

Published: Sep 14, 2015 at 09:19 AM
Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

Opportunity is the lifeblood of fantasy football success. But who's best positioned on a weekly basis to get those opportunities? That's what we're all striving to find out. It's also why the Fantasy Breakdown was created. Every Monday we'll go through the previous week's targets and backfield opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets) to give you a sense of which players are getting plenty of chances to produce.

Targets

Keenan Allen was a popular bounce back player this season. Good on Philip Rivers and the Chargers for trying their hardest to make it happen. Even though Allen didn't find the end zone in the season opener, fantasy enthusiasts have no reason to complain about his 15-catch, 166-yard performance. The key now for Allen will be consistency. It's not realistic to expect these kind of numbers every week, but let's hope the third-year wideout can stay in the range of 9-12 fantasy points per week.

There was a Jacksonville Jaguars receiver on plenty of fantasy radars this summer. That receiver wasn't Rashad Greene. Yet, here we are. The rookie wideout saw 13 passes thrown his way in the season opening loss to the Carolina Panthers. Many of those came at the expense of preseason darling Allen Robinson, who had just one catch on six targets. This doesn't seem remotely sustainable considering the number of young targets in the Jags offense. It might also help if Blake Bortles wasn't constantly under pressure.

We thought that Tyler Eifert was going to be productive this season, but we didn't expect this. Andy Dalton had a mind meld going with his young tight end on Sunday, connecting with him on 9-of-12 throws for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Could we be in a new golden age of tight ends? I'm not going that far, especially because the Bengals will likely get A.J. Green much more involved in future weeks.

Other notables:Andre Johnson (10), Jeremy Maclin (9), Brandon Marshall (9), Amari Cooper (9), Jason Witten (9)

Touches

Rumors of Matt Forte's fantasy demise were greatly exaggerated -- for one week at least. With most of their receiving corps hobbled, the Bears leaned heavily on the veteran running back Sunday. Forte was one of just four running backs who carried the ball 20 times for more in the first week, serving as further proof that good fantasy rushers are getting harder to find. As long as Chicago has uncertainty amongst its wideouts, Forte is going to continue to eat.

Please let this mean that Washington likes Alfred Morris. Oh please, oh please, oh please. If you're expecting Morris to get any targets, you haven't been paying attention. But the fact that he carried the rock 25 times is definitely encouraging. Morris even had a couple of goal-line opportunities this week! We won't talk about his success rate on those for now. Just be happy that the chances were there.

If you had the guts to start Benny Cunningham this week, he likely saw that ball way more than you would have anticipated. Hooray! That's the good news. The bad news is that it's probably not going to continue as Tre Mason and Todd Gurley continue to get healthy. If you added Cunningham to your roster, you shouldn't get too used to having him there.

Other notables:Justin Forsett (14+7), Dion Lewis (15+5), Jeremy Hill (19+0), Joseph Randle (16+3), Melvin Gordon (14+3)

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to lesser misdemeanor charge from Feb. 2022 incident in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for an incident that took place in Las Vegas in Feb. 2022, per the Clark County (Nevada) District Court.

news

Steelers' Alex Highsmith 'still confident' long-term deal will get done ahead of contract year

Even as the Steelers' 2022 season was a disappointment, Alex Highsmith put his best foot forward. The fourth-year pass rusher recently said he is still hopeful that he can cash in on his career season in the form of a long-term contract.

news

State of the 2023 New York Jets: Can Aaron Rodgers power a return to postseason glory?

Quarterback play held the Jets back in 2022. Will Aaron Rodgers lift the team to glory? Adam Rank examines the state of the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

No players selected in 2023 NFL supplemental draft

The NFL held a supplemental draft on Tuesday for the first time since 2019, but the two eligible prospects were not selected, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More