Matt Forte does big fantasy work in Week 1

There was a Jacksonville Jaguars receiver on plenty of fantasy radars this summer. That receiver wasn't Rashad Greene. Yet, here we are. The rookie wideout saw 13 passes thrown his way in the season opening loss to the Carolina Panthers. Many of those came at the expense of preseason darling Allen Robinson, who had just one catch on six targets. This doesn't seem remotely sustainable considering the number of young targets in the Jags offense. It might also help if Blake Bortles wasn't constantly under pressure.