Matt Forte: 'Catching 100 balls is not my goal'

Matt Forte set an NFL record with 102 catches from the running back position last season. The Chicago Bears' tailback doesn't plan on duplicating that performance in 2015.
"Catching 100 balls is not my goal as a running back," Forte said Thursday, per the Chicago Tribune.
Under new coach John Fox and offensive coordinator Adam Gase, the Bears plan to run a more balanced attack than the previous administration.
"If you're running the ball and you can run it effectively you get to control the clock and keep other offenses off the field," Forte said. "Which is what we want to do. If we can control the game, control the pace of the game, and grind out tough yards and score, then that's what we're going to do."
Forte is one of the most overlooked running backs in the NFL and one of the few workhorse running backs in a league engulfed by the committee approach. Forte should see an increase from the 16.3-carries per game he garnered last season.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Bears becoming more balanced on offense is -- in theory -- Jay Cutler. Relying on Forte and the ground game should increase the quarterback's efficiency and lessen the boneheaded mistakes.
Fox told NFL Media's Stacey Dales on Thursday that leaning on the run game in 2015 will be Cutler's "best friend."
"Hopefully we can help him as far as playing more complementary football. I think mixing in some runs in the run game. I think that's any quarterback's best friend, he's no different than any quarterback in this league. He's got talent and that's our objective to perform better."
