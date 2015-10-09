Matt Cassel will be active Sunday for 'Boys vs. Patriots

The quarterback told reporters he will be active for the Cowboys' contest versus the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Cowboys acquired Cassel from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2017 seventh-round pick prior to Week 3, after Tony Romo was place on IR Boomerang with a fractured collarbone.
The veteran quarterback will likely be the No. 2 signal-caller behind starter Brandon Weeden on Sunday, a gig previously held by Kellen Moore.
Weeden has lost his last 10 NFL starts. The 31-year-old quarterback has completed 73.1 percent of his passes for a 99.7 passer rating, but hasn't consistently moved the offense, while overwhelmingly relying on checkdowns to running backs.
If Weeden struggles against Bill Belichick's defense the Cowboys might see whether Cassel could open up an offense that has been restricted sans Romo and Dez Bryant.