Matt Cassel opens Bills camp with first-team offense

Cassel and Tyrod Taylor took turns with the starters, while EJ Manuel and Matt Simms worked with the second-team offense.
Observers noted that Cassel struggled in the long passing drill, as his offseason woes carried over to the first practice of camp.
We wouldn't read too much into Friday's pecking order. The coaching staff could very well reverse the order on Saturday.
Of all the quarterback competitions this summer, Buffalo's is the one that is most likely to extend into the third preseason game.
